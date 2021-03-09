Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.84. 466,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 526,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

