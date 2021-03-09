Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

