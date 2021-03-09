VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading Up 9.1%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 1,148,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,974,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VYNE shares. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,143,378 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.