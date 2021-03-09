W Green Pay (WGP) Tops One Day Volume of $32,907.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $96,252.19 and $32,907.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.44 or 0.00789675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

