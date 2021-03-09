Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

