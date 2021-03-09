Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $2.96. Waitr shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 50,182 shares traded.

WTRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Get Waitr alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waitr by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Waitr by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Waitr by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.