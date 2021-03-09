Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Decreased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.30. 137,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,482. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

