Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272,130 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 369,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

