Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Achieves $8.82 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $244,467.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.00507330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00069448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00056538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.46 or 0.00522682 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.