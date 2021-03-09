Waves Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $10.30 or 0.00019200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $91.93 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005982 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,534,512 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

