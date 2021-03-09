Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Waves has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $10.40 or 0.00019100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $77.04 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006035 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,529,490 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.