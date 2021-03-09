WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.65 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $263.65 million and $184.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 117.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00031470 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,467,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,531,514,193 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

