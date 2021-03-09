Wayne Withrow Sells 5,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,109. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

