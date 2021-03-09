WazirX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44.48 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. WazirX has a total market cap of $91.37 million and approximately $44.48 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00516912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00069462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00077276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.34 or 0.00537780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00076886 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

