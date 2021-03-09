WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $28,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

NYSE WEC opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

