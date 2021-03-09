Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.15.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $58,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

