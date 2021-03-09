Wedbush Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $175.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. 94,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,217. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

