Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AxoGen (AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – AxoGen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AxoGen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – AxoGen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – AxoGen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – AxoGen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXGN traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 171,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,119. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

