Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AxoGen (AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/1/2021 – AxoGen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – AxoGen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – AxoGen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of AXGN traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 171,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,119. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.89.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
