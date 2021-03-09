Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) recently:

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.20 ($8.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.20 ($7.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.10 ($7.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LHA stock opened at €12.41 ($14.60) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

