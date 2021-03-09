Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gaia (GAIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA):

3/3/2021 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Gaia had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/12/2021 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

1/11/2021 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.96, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

