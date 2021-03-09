Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ORBCOMM (ORBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC):

3/3/2021 – ORBCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ORBCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $7.50 to $9.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

2/25/2021 – ORBCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ORBCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $7.50 to $9.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ORBCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Shares of ORBC opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $555.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Get ORBCOMM Inc alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 494,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.