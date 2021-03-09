Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $172.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $154.00 to $180.00.

3/1/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $220.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/9/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $195.00.

1/19/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.09. The stock had a trading volume of 121,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,864. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

