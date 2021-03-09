Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) recently:

3/9/2021 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

2/20/2021 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

BlackRock TCP Capital stock remained flat at $$13.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,143. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $797.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital Corp alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.