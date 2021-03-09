Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/24/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating.

2/23/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

2/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

2/1/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

1/20/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

1/20/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

1/14/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada.

1/14/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/14/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

1/11/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 264,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ballard Power Systems Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12,363.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 211,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 210,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.