Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Colliers International Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Colliers International Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/25/2021 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

