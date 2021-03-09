Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) in the last few weeks:
- 3/2/2021 – Colliers International Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “
- 2/16/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Colliers International Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/25/2021 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “
Colliers International Group stock opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.
Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.