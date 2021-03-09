Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dillard’s (DDS)

Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Dillard’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom-line results for three consecutive quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. Decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours resulted in a $123 million decline in operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter, thus, aiding the bottom line and operating margin. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. Also, stiff competition remains a concern.”

3/1/2021 – Dillard’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Dillard’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

2/23/2021 – Dillard’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Dillard’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Dillard’s was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/21/2021 – Dillard’s was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

1/13/2021 – Dillard’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom line results for two consecutive quarters. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings growth was driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. While it realized cost-savings in all expense categories, decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours aided the bottom line. This helped reduce operating expense by $100 million in the fiscal third quarter. However, Soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic.”

Shares of DDS stock opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

