Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) in the last few weeks:
- 3/4/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $202.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
3/2/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 3/2/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
1/20/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/19/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.
1/13/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average of $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
