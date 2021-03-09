Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

3/1/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/23/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,871. The company has a market cap of $475.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

