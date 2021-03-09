Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. "

3/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/27/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

1/13/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $105.00.

1/8/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 1,131,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,169,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

