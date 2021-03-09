Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) recently:

3/1/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

2/19/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/9/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TXRH stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.23. 521,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Texas Roadhouse Inc alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.