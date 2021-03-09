Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable (EQH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equitable (NYSE: EQH):

3/2/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Equitable had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/24/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

2/18/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $35.00.

1/22/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EQH traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 3,819,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 388,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

