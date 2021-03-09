Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable (EQH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equitable (NYSE: EQH):
- 3/2/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Equitable had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 2/24/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 2/18/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $35.00.
- 1/22/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
EQH traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 3,819,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.65.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 388,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.