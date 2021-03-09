Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/5/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/25/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 452.85 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
