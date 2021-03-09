Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 452.85 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

