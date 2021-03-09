Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – PDF Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/19/2021 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

2/18/2021 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

2/9/2021 – PDF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

2/2/2021 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

1/20/2021 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $639.93 million, a PE ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

