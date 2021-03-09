Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Secure Energy Services (SECYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS: SECYF) recently:

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.75 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/19/2021 – Secure Energy Services is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SECYF remained flat at $$2.55 on Tuesday. 5,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

