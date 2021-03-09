Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) recently:
- 3/5/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “
- 3/3/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “
- 3/3/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.25 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “
NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.