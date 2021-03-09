Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/23/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/28/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,443. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

