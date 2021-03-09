Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €82.80 ($97.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vonovia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Vonovia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/15/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR VNA traded up €1.14 ($1.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €54.06 ($63.60). 1,663,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.18.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

