Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

EOD opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.