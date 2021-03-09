Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OAS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,910,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

