Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Equal Weight

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

OGE stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 487,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

