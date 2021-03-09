Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

