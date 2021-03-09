Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $81.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

HUBG opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

