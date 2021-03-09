Wells Fargo & Company Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $174.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

JBHT opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

