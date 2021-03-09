Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

