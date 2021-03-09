Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires Shares of 87,173 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $117.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.