Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $250.83 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

