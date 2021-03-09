Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $98.12 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.