Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys Shares of 25,381 Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 37,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

MGV stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.