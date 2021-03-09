Wells Financial Advisors INC Invests $2.44 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

