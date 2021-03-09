Wells Financial Advisors INC Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.6% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,156,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $24,384,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $248.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.